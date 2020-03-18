news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (UW/R), March 18, GNA - Mr Kingsley Kanton Kasim, the Sissala East Constituency Parliamentary candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has donated reference books on virus and other contagious diseases to health practitioners in the Sissala East Municipality.

The books contain detailed information about viruses and other related diseases and how they could be managed at health facilities.

A total of 72 copies of the books were donated to both private and public facilities to aid them in their work particularly fighting the Coronavirus.

The books valued GH¢10,000.00 were handed over to the Tumu Municipal Health Administration, health centers and CHPS zones.

Mr Kanton Kasim at the handing over ceremony in Tumu said the spread of the Coronavirus was an eye opener for all hands to be on deck to stop the disease from escalating.

He said the books contain medical literature for the treatment of diseases including infections and expressed the hope that it would help health practitioners to revise their notes on how to deal with emergencies such as the Coronavirus.

Mr Kasim said continuous learning had liberated many nations and people and stressed that learning had no end hence the need for reference while attending to patients at hospitals saying, “The ambulances can be running on the road, the drones flying in the air with blood, but when the doctors are ill equipped with knowledge all amounts to nothing."

He noted that health was a global wealth, better than possessing gold and diamond and that the work of health personnel was not guess work and advised them to use the books to improve public health in the area.

Mr Alex Bapula, the Municipal Director of Health Service, expressed gratitude for the gesture and indicating that it was an important intervention because it was the first of its kind in the District.

"We always think about providing equipment to our staff, but the very important thing is about how to improve the knowledge, capacities and skills of our staff to deliver better health services, which the books would support to achieve," he said.

He cautioned health personnel not to leave the books on the shelves to gather dust, but must make judicious use of them to improve their intellect to help stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The initiative is part of a five community library projects the PNC 2020 Parliamentary candidate carried out last year in the Sissala East in partnership with books for Africa.

GNA