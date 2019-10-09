news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Nkawkaw (E/R), Oct. 9, GNA - Nana Antwi Darkwa, the Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nkawkaw Vehicle and Inspection Center has donated medical items to five districts in the Kwahu area.

The donation worth GH¢180,000.00 was presented to the Kwahu West Municipality, Kwahu East, Kwahu South, Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South District Health Directorates of the Ghana Health Service.

The items included wellington boots, rubber aprons, surgical equipment and dressing trays among others.

At a short ceremony to present the items to the beneficiary districts, Nana Darkwah said, the donation formed part of his social responsibility in ensuring that inhabitants in the district had access to quality healthcare services.

He said the donation was in response to a call made by the Municipal Health Director to support the directorates in acquiring some emergency medical equipment that would be distributed to CHPS compounds and clinics in hard to reach areas.

He said it had been his utmost desire to contribute his quota in diverse ways to the development of communities in Kwahu, hence the gesture.

Nana Darkwah said he was still organizing to acquire more medical equipment to be delivered to other health institutions across the districts.

Mr Yaw Owusu-Addo, the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, thanked Nana Darkwa for the donation.

He said aside the donation, Nana Darkwa was supporting to complete an ultra-modern office complex for the Municipal Health Directorate which was about 80 per cent complete.

Receiving the items on behalf of all the Districts, Madam Celestina Asante, the Municipal Director of Health Services, applauded the philanthropist for the donation and appealed for vehicles for the various district directorates of health.

Madam Asante explained that the lack of vehicles was restricting their movements and monitoring the activities of other health workers in hard to reach areas.

She assured that the items would be put to good use.

GNA