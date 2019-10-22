news, story, article

Kpando (V/R), Oct. 22, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Hanson Torde, Administrator, Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital, said the Hospital needed some rehabilitation works to improve its services to the public.

He said the facility, which was built in 1960 had not seen any major rehabilitation works with sections of the facility "leaking seriously."

Mr Hanson who was speaking at the commissioning of a mother and baby unit for the Hospital at Kpando, built by Mr. Prosper Bani, a former Chief of Staff, said the rehabilitation of the Theatre, Emergency and X-ray block was necessary.

He said the Patients' Relative Lodge, which served as shelter for relatives of patients who had traveled from far and had to spend the night at the Hospital, also needed completion as such relatives were always at the "mercy of the weather".

Mr Torde further called on stakeholders to serve as patrons of some wards by adopting the wards and helping with its maintenance.

He said such gestures would help reduce the burden on the Hospital.

Mr Torde called on philanthropists and well-wishers to support the new baby Unit with modern equipment to save mothers and babies.

Most Reverend Father Emmanuel Fianu, Bishop of Ho Diocese, who received the keys to the Unit on behalf of the Hospital, expressed appreciation for the gesture from Mr. Bani and hoped that the Unit would curb the rampant neonatal deaths in Hospital.

