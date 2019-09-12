news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Kpando (V/R), Sept. 12, GNA - Mr. Emmanuel Hanson Torde, the Hospital Administrator of the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital has appealed for the construction of a Child Welfare Clinic for the Hospital.

He made the appeal at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Hospital in Kpando on the theme; "60 Years of Resilient Catholic Health System in Kpando; Honouring the Past, celebrating the Present and Building the Future."

The Administrator said the Child Welfare Clinic would form an integral part of the hospital's public health unit and promote child care.

He added that the primary aim of the clinic would be to provide immunization, growth monitoring and nutrition for children to enhance their physical, mental and social development and support the emotional attachment with their parents.

Mr. Torde appealed to stakeholders and donors to support the Hospital in the construction of the Child Welfare Clinic, which is estimated at GH¢100,000.00.

He said the delay in reimbursement of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) component of the Hospital's income, which was in arrears since December 2018, remained a setback in the day to day administration of the facility.

Mr Torde said the Hospital for instance was unable to pay health commodities providers, and repair or purchase new equipment.

He said the Hospital however, out of its Internally Generated Funds, the hard work and communal spirit of artisans and staff built a five-unit and fully furnished private wards and a clients’ rest spot with offices.

Mr. Torde appealed to the Kpando Municipal Assembly to support the Hospital's efforts at renovating old structures and help build residential accommodation for staff to attract and retain workers.

Madam Della Sowah, Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, said the Hospital played a major role in Kpando's attainment of municipality status.

Most Reverend Bishop Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Bishop of Ho Diocese, said in addition to serving the community, the commitment to the Church's goal for health was another unique and defining characteristics of its hospitals and added that the goal of serving the poor, the neglected and the marginalized had gone beyond uniqueness and entered into a philosophical realm due to number of challenges.

"The current world economic down turn, the declaration of Ghana as a low income country has brought about dwindling external and internal supports to our health facilities in the Diocese for that matter the country.

"We are faced with the reality of sole responsibility in the provision of infrastructure, equipment and health commodities for service delivery from internally generated funds," he said.

The Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital was established in 1960 by Dr. Maria Margret Marquart and two Sisters, Phili Fucks and Anita Lininger from Germany and has staff strength of 350, a bed capacity of 216 and about 300 OPD attendances daily.

The Hospital also has eight doctors, four specialists and provides services in three special areas, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General surgery, and Ophthalmology.

It serves large number of clients from neighbouring districts and municipalities and nearby towns of the Republic of Togo.

The 60th Anniversary celebration is slated for September 25, 2020.

GNA