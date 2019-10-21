news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Kpando (V/R), Oct. 21, GNA - Mr Prosper Bani, a former Chief of Staff has built and commissioned a new Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) for the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando in the Volta Region.

Mr Bani said the facility, which has an Out Patients Department (OPD), consulting room, four rooms for infants- accommodating about ten cots, costs GH¢300,000.00.

The Unit, named after Mr Bani also has a mothers' room, a nurses' room and a separate ward to treat infectious diseases.

Mr Bani said the gesture was to help put an end to neonatal mortality in the Hospital.

"I hope no mother would lose a baby in this facility after the commissioning of this Unit," he said.

Mr Bani said that he was committed to making the Hospital's MBU the best and the most sought after in the country and called for support from the staff and stakeholders.

Mr Emmanuel Hanson Torde, Administrator of the Hospital, said the commissioning of the Unit was a dream come true because the Hospital had a clear mandate to provide special care to mothers and babies.

He said the creation of an MBU in every health facility was a policy directive to provide "inpatient psychiatry care" for mothers and their infants for up to a year after birth.

Mr Torde said the Hospital was shifting from being a primary health care facility to a secondary one and that now that theit had the MBU, it needed to strengthen its specialty and diagnosis services.

He said the Hospital was in dire need of an ambulance because what they had was not in good condition to convey patients on referral to other facilities.

Mr Torde assured that the Unit would be put to good use to serve generations.

Some individuals and institutions made pledges to donate equipment and cash to stock the Unit so it could function properly.

The Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital was established in 1960 by Dr. Maria Margaret Marquart and two other sisters from Germany to provide health care to the people of Kpando, neighbouring districts and municipalities.

It has a staff strength of 340 and a bed capacity of 216 with three specialty areas of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery and Ophthalmology.

GNA