By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema Nov 4, GNA — Manna Mission Incorporated has inaugurated its ultra-modern Manna Nursing College to pursue Christ-centered professionalism.

In a speech on Sunday at Manna Mission Church before the Inauguration, the Immediate Past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah informed that, “We are all witnesses that Manna Mission Incorporated is a ministry that provides a unique blend of effective evangelistic, medical care and strategic community development” to the people.

Apostle Professor Onyinah said Manna Mission had proved that Christ came to give life and give it more abundantly adding,“Christ himself had to die on the cross and taught us how to live and serve one another. “

The Cleric said, for 30 years, Manna Mission had not only preached to Ghanaians but to nations, built a hospital that won the first Baby-friendly health center and the best Private Hospital in the Greater Accra Region in 2013.

“Today we are commissioning and dedicating the Manna Nursing College for the education of Christ-centered and compassionate nurses. This school will train and equip qualified and skillful nurses to take care of pregnant women, their babies, and the general population,” Apostle Onyinah said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the President of Manna Mission Incorporated, Rev. Dr. Seth Ablorh, said it was obvious Manna could add a touch to the training of nurses to make them more dedicated to the service of mankind and work with a compassionate care for the sick.

Rev. Ablorh informed that Manna would employ a Telemedicine technology which would enable nursing students at Manna to access lectures and training directly from Oral Roberts University (ORU), USA.

In relation to the selfless service the church was rendering, Dr. Ablorh appealed to the Government of Ghana not to tax Mission Hospitals because, “If you tax, the donors would send the goods to Europe, Ukraine, and other places where they are welcomed” and deny Ghana the opportunity to save lives with such state of the art medical equipment.”

The President of ORU, Dr. Billy Wilson, said Dr. Ablorh had been relating with the ORU for years. “Every Year we send nursing students here as one of their senior projects. We trust them, we believe in them, and we thank God for their work and ministry in Ghana,” he said.

Dr. Wilson added that, “We are proud to partner with Manna to train the next generation of nurses for Ghana and beyond, and we intend to help train these nurses at a higher level and do great in the offices they served. In order to do what God has called us to do, we need to be very good at what we do and be full of the Holy Spirit.”

The President of ORU said the nursing students would be studying in Ghana under Ghanaian lecturers, “But there would also be a telepresence in which people in Oklahoma would be teaching the students here in Accra. There would be online studies, internships, sending people in summers to do relational kinds of things and helping the nurses learn through a variety of learning methods, all intended to produce excellent nurses who would make real difference in people’s lives.”

The Nursing College adds to the list of achievements of Manna Mission which includes a Hospital, a Basic School, A Bible College, and the over 20 churches in and outside Ghana.

The Nursing collage is also a forerunner to the establishment of a university in partnership with ORU for the training of pastors and medical personnel.

