By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - As part of its 14th anniversary celebrations, Zenith Bank Ghana has organised a health walk for staff, partners and customers.

The 5-kilometer walk led by Mr Henry Oroh, the Managing Director, was to promote a healthy lifestyle and enhance the existing relationship between the bank and its customers.

The event was held under on the theme: "Go Lite, Love Lite".

Mr Oroh said the bank organised the walk due to the value it placed on the health of its staff, partners and customers and urged all to work towards living healthy lifestyles.

He said good health could be achieved by adopting the right behaviours and also by positive thinking.

He commended its partners and customers for their continuous support and commitment to the growth of the bank.

Mr Oroh said the management of the bank would continue to invest in the right people, technology and the environment to boost service delivery.

He said “over the last 14 years, the bank has moved to the top of the banking industry in terms of corporate governance, profitability, size, quality and power of the brand”.

Mr Oroh said in the next three years, the bank would be number one in the banking industry, adding that this is a challenge management accepts; a challenge they would not postpone.

Mr Abikoye Femi Michael, the Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana, congratulated the management and staff of the bank for their commitment and dedication to serve its customers.

He said it is good to have such health walks on a regular basis adding that "it is only if we are in good health that we can work hard to contribute to the Ghanaian economy".

The walk started from the bank's Head Office, along the Independence Avenue through some principal streets of Accra and back to the Head Office.

