news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, Sept 6, GNA - A magazine that seeks to provide comprehensive information on general health issues with focus on mental health has been launched in Accra.

The magazine titled “VivaHealth” sought to deliver accurate and trusted information on real life medical challenges, while providing education to readers about the underlying causes of certain medical conditions and how to safeguard against them.

It also features vital information on community health, pregnancy, childbirth education and assistance, infectious diseases, public health research and development.

The magazine launched by Remex Communications, a full-service digital media agency would be available for free at hotels, gyms and supermarkets across the country.

Launching the magazine, Dr. Carl Nutsugah, the Founder and Editor-in-chief of the Magazine explained that the main goal of the magazine was to provide accessible, standard and optimized health information to the general public.

“This magazine demonstrates our commitment to the wellbeing of readers and we are determined to publish key health content and undertake research into areas of health that supports the healthcare system. That means readers will have a much more complete, personal picture of their health needs.”

Dr Nutsugah noted that the magazine was conceptualised to bridge the gap on how people received critical medical information by adopting a more effective and proactive approach of healthy living.

He added that the magazine would also be published online with an interactive platform “Ask Viva”, where doctors, healthcare and fitness professionals would be on standby to discuss and answer questions on health issues and concerns.

Dr John Paul Omuojine, a Psychiatrist and Consultant at Freethink Consult - a network of mental health professionals noted that the stigma associated with mental illness remained one of the top reasons people chose to forgo help and treatment.

"I am impressed with the in-depth thinking that has gone into the development of this magazine, and it tackles many of the health issues Ghanaians face today. The magazine’s focus on mental health is refreshing considering it is a major public health and social issue that affects people from all walks of life”, he said.

“We cannot continue to pretend that mental health is not one of the biggest medical challenges in the country and we have to start by demystifying the mystery of the condition and inspire people to seek treatment,” he added.

Mrs Pearl Selormey, a Clinical Nutritionist on her part expressed optimism of the magazine’s potential and the value it would bring to all readers, adding that it was a sign of progress for country’s healthcare sector.

She also entreated the public to be mindful of the long term impact of unhealthy eating habits, adding that regular exercise was imperative in achieving a healthy life.

“I believe it is about time a national conversation was held to address unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity, which is increasing the risk of unhealthy citizens in the country. This is why I am excited about this magazine and what it aims to achieve,” she said.

GNA