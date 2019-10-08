news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Mafi Sasekpe (V/R), Oct. 08, GNA - The Mafi Sasekpe Health Centre at Mafi Sasekpe in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region is inaccessible during the raining season.

The centre is situated in a waterlogged area with rainwater soaking up the structure.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA), during a tour of the Centre saw floor tiles peeling off, with the building virtually submerging in the water.

Mr Jonas Bobi, Health Officer in charge of the Centre said the facility could not be accessed by staff and clients for most of the rainy season.

“We have been suffering for some time now and we cannot come here to work”, he stated, adding that a new maternity block provided by the Assembly had also been affected by the situation and was not aiding maternal health delivery.

The Health Centre serves about 29 catchment areas including Fulani settlements with a combined population of 9,497.

The Ghana News Agency checks indicated that it receives an average of 35 clients daily and is manned by 11 health personnel who serve two hour shifts.

Mama Klebetesi III Queen mother of Mafi Sasekpe told GNA, officials of the District Assembly said the Assembly owed the contractor and that the maternity unit, completed four years ago, could not be commissioned for use.

She said follow-ups to the offices of the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) to whom the Assembly awarded the project, yielded no results.

Mama Klebetesi called on stakeholders to provide an elevated access to the Centre, adding that the community had little option than to try themselves to fill up the site.

