By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, March 21, GNA – The crave for hand sanitizers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic manifested Friday morning when residents of Dagomba Line, a Muslim community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, rushed for the product as a native of the community distributes them for free.

Mr Ali Suraj, the Philanthropist, was virtually mobbed in the desperate attempt by residents to secure the sanitizers, which has been in high demand since Ghana recorded its first case of the coronavirus.

No amount of persuasion to calm them that the product was in abundance would make them retreat, thereby creating a chaotic scene throughout the exercise.

The residents could not hide their joy for having access to one of the basic products needed for self-protection against the dreaded disease.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the sudden hike in price of sanitizers had denied some of them access to the product.

“We are very grateful to Ali Suraj for this timely intervention since most of us cannot afford the sanitizers due to the increase in prices,” Jamal Abubakar, a resident, said.

He praised the Philanthropist for going to the aid of his people and called on others to emulate his example to help protect the less-privileged in society.

Mr Suraj said he decided to give back to his community to protect those who could not afford the sanitizers, having lived there for many years.

He said it was important to target the vulnerable in society to ensure they were also protected against the disease, and that no one must be left behind in the preventive efforts being made by all stakeholders.

Mr Suraj, who took the opportunity to educate the people on the dangers of the COVID-19, entreated them to adhere to all safety measures.

