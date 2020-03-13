news, story, article

Accra, March 13, GNA -Live, Move, Have your Being (LMB), a not - for - profit Christian Organization, in collaboration with Victory Presbyterian Church has held a live audience discussion to raise awareness on Assisted Conception.



A statement from the organisers said the discussion was led by experts in Medicine and the Christian faith while an LMB ambassador also shared her eleven-year journey from infertility to conception.

Earlier this year, Couples in Waiting, a group of married couples looking to have their own children, at the Victory Presbyterian Church in Fafraha reached out to LMB to support the church educate its members on Assisted Conception and possibly clear some misconceptions they have about the medical intervention.

One of the resource persons, Dr. Nana Henaku-Larbi, a fertility specialist at Medifem Multi-specialist Hospital and Fertility Centre, addressed the audience on causes of infertility.

He also educated participants on the avenues available to couples who are considering assisted conception.

“Generally, any problem of fertility is based on four things; the state of the woman’s eggs, the strength of a man’s sperms, the fallopian tube and the womb. Any problem with any one of these areas will affect a couple’s ability to conceive.

Research shows that 40% of fertility challenges come from men, therefore, men should be responsive to requests for them to be assessed by the physician.”

He said, “Medicine can facilitate conception through methods like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).

Speaking on the faith factor, Anglican Priest in Charge at the Accra Ridge Church, Canon Samuel Nii Lanquaye Lamptey explained what the Bible teaches about assisted conception.

“The Bible doesn’t specifically say assisted conception is right or wrong. It is a gray area. However, what is important is the motive of one’s adoption of any of the assisted conception methods. Just as it is with all other modern inventions, assisted conception is right or wrong depending on the motive for its application. This makes the discussion more of a morality/ ethical issue.”

Canon Lamptey said the Bible makes it clear that man is God’s partner in creation and is therefore empowered to be creative and a solution provider. “God has endowed man with wisdom to solve problems facing us. When modern procedures are applied in ways, which are beneficial to man, they are pleasing to God.”

An LMB ambassador, Maria Agozie who shared her life story encouraged participants, saying, “In the face of all your difficulties during your waiting time as a couple, live, move and have your being.

Go on with your life while you make the necessary interventions to conceive. Instead of sulking daily, speak to people you can confide in and prepare for the miracle of the baby that you are expecting. Personally, speaking to my confidant during my difficult moment and holding on to my faith, helped me through my waiting time.” She said.

The Founder of LMB, Mrs. Baaba Cofie said the organization will amplify her course and continue to advocate for social, cultural, religious and political support of issues pertaining to infertility and pregnancy-related challenges.

GNA