news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 19, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned Ghanaians against indiscriminate coughing in public, as the Service heightens surveillance to avert any possible outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the country.

“Spitting and coughing indiscriminately in public places must be controlled to avert any outbreak and spread of the coronavirus”, says Dr. Kofi Issah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the GHS.

Speaking at the opening session of the 2019 annual review meeting of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Sunyani, Dr. Issah implored the general public to report suspected case of the virus to the GHS.

He indicated that though the GHS and its partners had heightened surveillance, concerted efforts were required from all stakeholders to make the country alert, respond positively and to forestall any possible outbreak of the deadly- flu-like virus.

Dr. Issah advised health workers to treat their patients with courtesy, saying, “Under no circumstances should the sick remain at the mercy of the health worker”.

Mr. Joseph Mensah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NHIA, said the NHIS chalked great success last year and commended the staff for their efforts.

He said plans were far advanced for four additional offices of the Scheme to be opened in the three regions, and urged the staff to intensify public education on the electronic renewal of membership.

Mr. Mensah said the NHIA was aware of many of the challenges confronting the Scheme and assured that it would soon pay Service Providers all outstanding claims.

GNA