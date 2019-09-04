news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Tema, Sep. 4, GNA - Dr Maurice Ampaw, a Private legal practitioner has called on the government to offer the needed support to natural medicine practice to complement its efforts of providing quality and affordable healthcare for all Ghanaians.

He also called for the creation of ministry of natural medicine to regulate the activities of integrative medicine in the country.

Dr Ampaw made the call at the Matriculation and White Coat ceremony of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine at Tema.

It was on the theme ‘Harnessing Integrative Medical Education for Economic Growth’.

‘I call on the government to invest into natural medicine industry by promoting and training holistic doctors just as the Institute of Professional Studies which later became the University of Professional Studies Accra’, he said.

Dr Ampaw said natural medicine will bring great benefit for Ghana and also bring competition into the medical sector.

He said the coming into being of alternative medicine practice was a step in the right direction as it was going to give their colleagues in the conventional field a good run for their money.

Dr Ampaw commended conventional doctors that were trained by the various universities such as the University of Ghana, Legon and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

He tasked doctors to do away with strike actions and also be able to accept postings to the rural areas.

Nene Ogah Osu Agbo I, Chief of Osudoku East, appealed to the government to legalise the cultivation of Indian Hemp to enable Ghanaians to enjoy its health benefits.

He also appealed to universities and nurses training schools in the country to offer such courses to provide the needed academic professional competences that would empower young professionals to provide integrative medical and health care services to the people.

Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, President of the College advised the students to take their courses seriously to achieve their aims.

GNA