Accra, March 18, GNA - In an effort to protect the safety and wellbeing of its community, Lancaster University Ghana, has suspended on-campus classes and activities from the 17th of March 2020.



This is following the Ghanaian Government’s recent mandate to all Education Institutions after six COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.

A statement issued in Accra by the University Authorities said the community was advised to avoid gathering in large groups, and to observe prescribed social distancing and good personal hygiene.

It said students and staff were also advised to employ the basic protective measures advised by the WHO, which includes washing hands frequently, covering the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, and maintaining at least of a distance of one metre between themselves and anyone who was coughing, sneezing or had a fever.

It said students would continue to be able to access Lancaster University’s online library of resources, as well as keep in touch with their lecturers through the Module.

"In addition to this, all student support services will be available online as well," it added.

The statement quoted Professor Malcolm McIver, Provost of Lancaster University, Ghana, as stressing on LUG’s commitment to provide the necessary support to the student and staff community during this time.

"Please be assured that LUG remains committed to providing all of our students with the best possible education and to that end alternative methods of delivery are currently being put in place to ensure that," it said.

The statement said fortunately, they had anticipated the Governments decision, and thanks to the forward planning of their management team, they were confident that they would continue to meet the learning needs of their students and safeguard their wellbeing.

"Lancaster University Ghana is monitoring the situation and will communicate any further updates as necessary," it added.

Whilst the university is closed, current students and parents who have any questions or queries can contact the Head of Student Affairs Department.

In addition, their October intake is still ongoing.

GNA