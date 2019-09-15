news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Lambussie, (U/WR), Sept 15, GNA – The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office in the Lambussie District has been handed over an office space and taken delivery of assorted equipment including two motorbikes and a computer to aid mobility and office work.

Mr Braimah I. Wikana, Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE), handed over the office accommodation, two Apsonic motorbikes and a desk top computer to officials of NHIS to enhance operations and improve service delivery.

Mr Asraf Kele, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer of NHIA, said in a statement copied to the GNA that, prior to receiving the facilities, the NHIS had been operating from the Jirapa NHIS office.

He expressed the hope that the office space and equipment would bring relief to staff and clients as services would now be provided at the door-steps of the people with ease.

The statement called on the NHIA to fast-track the process of posting permanent staff to the Lambussie District office to guarantee wide access to NHIS services.

It quoted Mr Abass Suleymana, Upper West Regional Director of NHIA, as saying, “the items would help tremendously in facilitating staff mobility and general service delivery”.

It said the NHIA was committed to widening the scope of NHIS membership in the region to ensure easy access to quality healthcare by residents.

Mr Suleymana urged the public to embrace the NHIS and its activities because Universal Health Coverage was very necessary for national development.

GNA