By James Esuon, GNA



Agona Kwanyako, (C/R), Oct 31, GNA - The Agona Kwanyako Heath Centre is needs an emergency assistance from the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to salvage the facility from collapsing.

As a result of a serious leakage in the roofing, beds, seats, tables, chairs, mattresses, bed sheets and medical equipment at the facility are all deteriorating compelling residents to send such items from the house.

Nana Ampim Darko V, Chief of Agona Kwanyako, sub-chief and the Midwife in Charge told the GNA during an inspection tour at the facility that the health Centre which serves over 50 surrounding communities needed immediate attention.

Nana Ampim Darko said the facility was a self-help project built by the inhabitants in 1984 and became operational in 1994 but several appeals to successive governments and corporate organisations for rehabilitation had not been needed to.

The Chief said the lives of the nurses, Midwife, laboratory technicians and Medical Assistant as well as the patients were at risk due to the level of deterioration of the facility.

Mrs Helena Hayford, Midwife in charge of the Health Centre who narrated the situation of the facility to the GNA said the facility records the highest attendants at its Out Patient Department facility in the Agona East District.

She said the toilets and bathrooms were out of use for clients, which was not the best.

The Midwife said chairs at the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) as well as those at the Antenatal unit were all worn out and called for support.

When Mr Dennis Armah Frempong, District Chief Executive for the Area was contacted about the poor nature of Kwanyako Health Centre, he said the Assembly captured its renovation in its 2020 budget, which was recently approved by members before dissolution of the Assembly on October7, 2019.

The DCE appealed to the Nurses, Medical Assistant, Midwife and other paramedical staff to exercise greatest restraints whiles the Assembly worked to ensure that the facility was rehabilitated.

