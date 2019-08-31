news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Kparekpare (O/R), Aug. 31 GNA - Nana Atta Foster Owusu III, chief of Kparekpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has donated five beds and mattresses to the Kparekpare Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, valued at GH¢2,800.00.

The chief also donated basic equipment such as thermometers, weighing scale, boxes of first aid kits, two boxes of hydro colloid dressing and pair of scissors to the health facility.

Nana Owusu, who handed over the equipment to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area to be presented to the facility, said the gesture was to demonstrate his commitment to healthcare services and to make the CHPS compound functional.

Mr Yaw Michael Gyato, MP for the area, commended Nana Owusu for his invaluable support to the health facility adding that government was committed to take healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the citizenry.

Authorities at the facility expressed joy for the items and assured that they would be put to good use.

