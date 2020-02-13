news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Kpando (V/R), Feb. 13, GNA - The Kpando Municipal Health Directorate in the Volta Regon has taken delivery of hospital equipment worth GH¢200,000.00 under government's "One Constituency, One Million Dollar" initiative.

The items include hospital beds, four delivery beds, four trolleys, four examination couches, four suturing sets and 10 screens.





Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Kpando, Mr. Ernest Theophilus Quist, Municipal Chief Executive, Kpando, said he believed that though health facilities in the Municipality needed more than they had provided, the equipment purchased would help address some pressing needs.

Mr. Quist appealed to the Health Directorate to handle the equipment with care so they would last long enough to save more lives.

He appreciated the Government for the "foresight" in changing the lives of Ghanaians and believed that other sectors of the economy would have their share of the initiative.

Dr. Samuel Abudey, Municipal Director of Health Services, Kpando, said he appreciated the swiftness with which the Assembly responded to their request for the equipment.

He said many health facilities in the Municipality needed some of the items they had received and that the situation was so dire that they had to improvise to keep the system running.

He said in some health facilities they had to use "carpenter's bench" as delivery beds with many complications.

Dr. Abudey said eight out of the 15 health facilities in the Municipality would benefit from the initiative, namely: Kpando Health Centre, Torkor Health Centre, Gadza Health Centre, Gbefi CHPS Compound, Sovie CHPS Compound, Avetikope CHPS Compound, Kpando Senior High CHPS, and Market CHPS.

GNA