Accra, March 22, GNA - The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly ((KoKMA) says it will close all public markets within the Municipality on Monday, March 23, to pave way for disinfection.



This is in line with the President’s directive to ensure that all markets in the country are disinfected as part of measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

A statement issued by the Assembly and signed by Nii Ofori-Quaye, the Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said all activities would, therefore, be suspended on the day to enable an effective disinfection exercise to be carried out.

“Traders and business entities especially, are entreated to comply and give their maximum co-operation and support,” it said.

The statement urged the public to adhere to the preventive protocols as directed by President Akufo-Addo, the World Health Organisation, the Ghana Health Service and other health partners, to contain the spread of the virus and better the chances at eradicating it.

