Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - As part of efforts towards enhancing the sanitation situation in the Korle Klottey Municipality the Assembly on Thursday commissioned ten mini waste vehicles.

This is to ensure rapid collection of waste produced within the municipality to appropriate dumping sites and improve the environmental outlook.

The Assembly also inaugurated a 10-member drain cleansing team tasked with the responsibility of desilting choked drains in the municipality to ensure the free flow of liquid waste.

The vehicles comprising eight tricycles and two compact trucks were donated by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company.

The Assembly, just like many others in the country is faced with numerous sanitation concerns with many parts of the municipality getting flooded during downpours.

Handing over the vehicles to the Environmental Health Unit of the Assembly, Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of KoKMA, said ensuring a clean and quality environment remains the priority of the Assembly.

He said the geographical location of the Assembly coupled with the presence of national monuments and other tourist attraction sites constantly places it in the limelight.

This, he said, called for specific attention towards enhancing its sanitation to boost tourism and facilitate the national development effort.

He said the Assembly since its inauguration early this year has recruited a number of street sweepers, drain and beach management teams to ensure and maintain general cleanliness within the municipality.

“Very soon sanitation guards will be out-doored to augment the law enforcement agency of the municipality to check public nuisance and other complementary sanitation enforcement assignments”, he said.

While assuring the riders of the Assembly’s support to ensure smooth operation of their activity, he cautioned them against using the trucks to undertake their private operations.

Mr Bernard M. Yingura, the Municipal Coordinating Director of the Assembly, called on environmental health officers to monitor the operations of these vehicles to ensure that they were put to effective use.

“I do not expect to see any of these trucks assembled every morning as they are seen today because right from the beginning of the day they are supposed to be on the field to ensure that any filth out there finds its way into them.

“Equally, I expect officers of the environmental health unit to be out there and monitor the processes and progress of the work because environmental health staffs are neither secretaries nor administrators. Their area of concern and operations is within the environment, outside and around anywhere within our jurisdiction”, he said.

Receiving the trucks on behalf of the Environmental Health Unit of the Assembly and the riders, Mr Victor Acquaye, Environmental and Health Officer of the Assembly assured the MCE of effective and prudent use of the trucks to enhance the sanitation situation in the municipality.

“The unit will try to engage experienced mechanics to ensure that the trucks are properly maintained to enhance their life span”.

The KoKMA was inaugurated in 2019 after it was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) by a Legislative Instrument (LI) in 2018.

