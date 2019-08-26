news, story, article

By Thomas Darko



Tema Aug. 26, GNA - An ultramodern eye care clinic has opened in Tema Community One with a call on Ghanaians to only seek professional eye care services to avoid irreparable damage to the eye.

KOG Eye Care clinic is equipped with modern eye equipment for the treatment of glaucoma, cataracts, eye infections and eye disorders.

Dr Collins Aning, Senior Optometrist of KOG told the Ghana News Agency that the need to seek professional eye care could not be over emphasize as failure to do so could have adverse effect on their eyes.

Dr Aning said it was the aim of his outfit to attain the World Health Organization’s (WHO) vision 2020 of accessible and affordable eye care for all.

He advised the public especially residents of Tema to take advantage of their services to prevent blindness and other eye related sicknesses.

He revealed that his outfit would provide a unique platform for people with all types of eye diseases to access quality health care delivery services at affordable cost.

“Considering how people are suffering from eye problems, we have decided to open the clinic in order to give them opportunity to seek remedies to their cases,” he said.

According to him, his outfit strategically positioned the clinic in Community One to provide the needed eye care for the vulnerable and under privileged in society adding that their services would be extended to schools in the area.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, inaugurating the clinic, commended the owners for the vision and resourcefulness.

He encouraged business operators who wanted to set up such laudable businesses in the Metropolis, to contact the Assembly for the needed support while urging existing ones to honour their tax obligations to ensure that the needed revenue was accrued for developmental projects in the area.

The inauguration ceremony was also used to provide free eye screening for the community especially children.

GNA