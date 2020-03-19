news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, March 19, GNA - The Koforidua Regional Hospital has denied confirming any coronavirus (COVID-19) case as being circulated on social media.

A release signed by the Acting Director of the Hospital, Dr Cardinal Newton, said the facility had not recorded any confirmed case of the coronavirus and urged the public to disregard it.

It said the Hospital had put in place measures to ensure the safety of its clients.

The release said as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Hospital would be conducting only emergency surgeries while all elective surgeries had been put on hold.

The statement said the Hospital had also limited patients on admission with only one visitor allowed to see a patient per visiting hours.

It advised that people wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizers and desist from touching their faces, as well as observe sneezing and coughing etiquettes.

