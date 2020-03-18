news, story, article

By Georgina Agyen, GNA



Koforidua, March 18, GNA - The Koforidua Regional Hospital has initiated action to protect the staff and patients against the infection of the coronavirus.

Anybody entering the compound of the Hospital is subjected to a temperature check using the thermometer gun and the person is encouraged to sanitize his or her hands with hand sanitizer manufactured by the Hospital.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency at the Hospital, Dr Cardinal Newton, the Acting Director of the Hospital, explained that the initiative was to assure the staff and patients that there were some protection for them against the virus to enable the staff to have courage to come to work.

He said currently, the Hospital had a 14-bed isolation ward with trained staff to handle any case of coronavirus.

Dr Newton said last month, the Hospital had one suspected coronavirus case which later proved negative and the Hospital was able to effectively managed the case until the results came out and proved negative.

He said the Hospital decided to produce its own hand sanitizers to help reduce the huge amount of money that it would have spent in buying hand sanitizers for the hospital.

Dr Newton said the Koforidua Regional Hospital later supplied other hospitals who requested for some supplies and with the shortage of hand sanitizers on the open market, a lot of institutions were calling on the hospital and that had made the hospital to expand its daily production from 600 bottles to 1,000 bottles daily.

