By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Denu (VR), March 18, GNA - The Ketu South Municipal National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has been ranked the second best Scheme in the Volta Region for exceeding its annual membership target for the year, 2019.

The Municipal Scheme, which had a target of 74,018 for 2019 was able to hit 83,047 representing 122.19 per cent for both new registration and renewals.

Mr Bernard Govina, the Ketu South Municipal Manager, NHIS, made the disclosure at a meeting with stakeholders on their operations and ways to elicit support for the Scheme’s success in the Municipality and to achieve universal health coverage for all.

He thanked all stakeholders including health service providers, the Municipal Chief Executive, chiefs, Assembly Members and focal persons for their support in 2019, saying, “we will continue to elicit your support to register our people under the NHIS” in order to meet the membership target of 99,025 for 2020.

The Manager urged people to disregard negative comments on the Scheme saying, the Scheme was helping to make health care accessible to all, which had reflected in its growth over the years.

He admitted that the Scheme owed some service providers in the Municipality up to about seven months of claims payment and assured that they would soon be reimbursed to ensure they continued to provide health care services to members.

Mr Govina encouraged NHIS members to continue to embrace the new innovation of mobile renewal services for 2020 and beyond through the short code *929# to avoid wasting productive hours in visiting the office saying, that era of physical presence for renewal was over.

