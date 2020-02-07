news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 07, GNA – The Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi is to start cosmetic and breast enhancement surgeries, at the facility this month.

As part of the preparations, the Unit will from February 10th to 15th this year, hold “a maiden international breast intervention and aesthetic forum”, in Kumasi to create public awareness about the procedure.

Dr. Paa Ekow Hoyte-Williams, Head of Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery Unit, told the Ghana News Agency that the open forum aimed at demystifying the procedure and educate the public on cosmetic surgery, what it is and what is not.

He said the surgeries would be performed by renowned plastic surgeons and team of experts including Prof. Pius Agbenorku, Dr. Emmanuel Adu, Dr. Joseph Akpaloo and Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, who is also the Chief Executive of the Hospital.

He encouraged the public to take advantage of the forum to ask questions and seek clarifications on all issues concerning breast enhancement and cosmetic surgeries.

Dr. Hoyte-Williams also appealed to ladies interested in breast enhancement - increase breast size, breast lifting or breast reconstruction after mastectomy (creating new breast after cancer treatment) to contact the Unit for assistance.

