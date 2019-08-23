news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 23, GNA – The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has revived steps to deepen and sustain its mode of engagements and communication with key stakeholders and the general public.

To this end, management of the hospital has reactivated its newsletter and launched a website and social media platforms.

Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), speaking at the ceremony, noted that no institutional growth could be sustained without enhanced, effective and efficient internal and external communication in its operations.

He said communication was the life-blood of any successful organization and it was important that the hospital, which was the second largest health facility in the country, reactivated and improve on its communication platforms to enhance effective public engagement.

Dr Owusu-Danso said KATH had over the years, achieved successes in terms of communication but various factors such as technical and funding challenges as well as lack of executive support, had conspired to derail the execution of a robust communication system.

He said after examining the crucial importance of information flow to the transformational agenda of the board and management of the hospital, he directed that steps be taken to reactivate the two channels of communication after years of being in limbo, and the establishment of new social media platforms.

He pointed out that the reactivation of the website and newsletter and introduction of social media platforms were meant to complement but not replace the traditional face to face interactions and engagements with stakeholders within and outside the hospital.

Management had also taken steps to improve its engagement with its external stakeholders, especially the media and patients.

With the media, there were three formal platforms during which pressmen had unfettered access to engage the CEO and rest of Management.

These are the end of year, mid-year performance reviews and end of year press soiree.

In the interest of patients, other clients and the general public, five desks have been set up at the Hospital to give the opportunity to lodge complaints, make enquiries and suggestions.

These desks, according to him, were located at the OPD area of the Family Medicine (Polyclinic) Directorate, Specialist Consulting Room One, A&E Center and Public Affairs Unit.

Dr Owusu-Danso appealed to the public and key stakeholders to make effective use of the channels available to communicate and interact with the management and staff of the facility.

GNA