BY Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, March 16, GNA - The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, has issued new measures to restrict visitor entry into the facility as part of efforts to prevent and manage the possible outbreak of COVID-19, at the Hospital.

Consequently, all in-patients would be allowed a maximum of two visitors who would be allowed to see patients in turns, during visiting hours at the facility.

A statement signed by Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive of the Hospital and issued in Kumasi on Sunday said the new measures take immediate effect until further notice.

Again all in-charges of the various in-patient areas at the Hospital, are to consult the patients to collect the details of people who would visit and register them in advance before such persons would be allowed into the wards during visiting hours.

The statement urge all In-charges and other members of staff to strictly enforce the directive to ensure that the overcrowding usually witnessed during visiting hours at the hospital was avoided to enhance a more healthier and conducive environment.

It appealed to patients and their acquaintances to bear with the Hospital’s management in the implementation of the directive for the general public good.

Members of the general public are also encouraged to take personal steps to protect themselves from contracting the disease by observing strictly all the precautions outlined by the Ministry of Health.

These include regular washing of hands with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Members of the public should also refrain from handshake, avoid hand rubbing of the face especially the mouth, nose, eyes and ears, protective coughing or sneezing, that is, into tissues and immediate disposal of such tissues in water closets and dust bins and also avoid large gatherings as much as possible.

The statement said management would review the situation and any further updates in the measures would be made available to the public.

