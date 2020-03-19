news, story, article

Kumasi, March 18, GNA – The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, has with immediate effect, closed down all Out-Patient (OPD) clinics until further notice.



The hospital has also suspended all elective surgeries, except caesarean sections.

Additionally, all clinical meetings and seminars as well as clinical rotations and attachment by all categories of students, have been suspended.

A statement signed by Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive of the Hospital, and issued in Kumasi, said these were additional measures which had been introduced by management to forestall the potential spread of coronavirus disease at the facility.

It said the measures take immediate effect.

The statement, however, said the aforementioned measures did not affect the provision of emergency services at all the emergency operational areas of the hospital.

Consequently, the Accident and Emergency Centre, Family Medicine Directorate (Polyclinic) as well as the Paediatric Emergency Unit shall continue to offer emergency services.

The Labour Wards and Mother & Baby Unit (MBU) shall also continue to offer normal emergency services.

The statement advised the general public to stop using Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a thoroughfare in their own interest and reminded the public of the earlier directive on the limitation of visitors to the hospital.

It said management was constantly evaluating and monitoring the situation and assured all stakeholders that any modifications would subsequently be communicated.

The statement appealed to all to support the measures taken at this critical time of the outbreak of COVID-l9 to ensure the safety of all.

