news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, March 12, GNA – Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has urged health workers to intensify public education on the basic preventive measures and practices against Coronavirus disease also known as COVID-19.

He said all hospitals and health centres should ensure they educated clients on the need to wash their hands thoroughly with soap under running water, avoid hand shaking, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth as well as go for regular check-ups should they suspect any symptoms in the body systems like fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

He said the country had porous borders and stood a greater risk of recording cases of the disease since Ghana's neighboring countries such as Togo and Burkina Faso have recorded cases of the disease.

Dr Owusu-Danso said this at the Tamale Teaching Hospital’s (TTH) 2019 Annual Performance Review forum, aimed at leveraging the Hospital's achievements, constraints and challenges as well as putting in place modalities for improvement in the coming years.

It was held on the theme: "Improving Quality of Care, Changing the Narrative Through Enhanced Monitoring and Supervision".





Dr Owusu-Danso said health workers needed to equip themselves with the knowledge on the virus, advocate and educate members of the public on safe preventive measures and practices against the disease.

He said "even Europe is currently challenged in dealing with the Coronavirus, and Ghana, although some measures are being put in place, it is certainly going to be challenged, should the disease hit the country.

He, therefore, urged members of the public not to take campaigns against the Coronavirus for granted but equip and educate one another on recommended safety measures and practices against the disease.

GNA