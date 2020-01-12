news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – Mr Bernard Mats Yingura, the Coordinating Director of the Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly, has commended Jekora Ventures Limited, a waste management company, for an initiative to ensure cleanliness in the Korley Klottey Municipality, especially Tudu.

He said the initiative, dubbed: “Special Collection of Solid Waste” centred round the Tudu and Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) enclaves in Accra, a densely populated area, thereby commending the company for providing litter bins to shop owners.

Mr Yingura said this when he received two waste collection trucks and bins at the launch of the initiative for proper refuse disposal.

He said those communities faced huge sanitation challenges, hence the acceptance of Jekora’s bold initiative to ensure a clean environment.

Mr Yingura advised shop owners around the Tudu and MTTD enclaves to register with Jekora, the accredited waste management company, and desist from disposing of their refuse through unauthorised persons or junkies to avoid being prosecuted.

He advised the residents to engage in good sanitation practices to help prevent the outbreak of diseases.

Mr Immanuel Nartey-Tokoli, the Managing Director of Jekora Ventures, told the Ghana News Agency that he decided to introduce the shop-to-shop collection of waste in the area to curb the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into gutters.

He appealed to the residents and shop owners to register at the Tudu Mosque to have their refuse collected to ensure a tidy environment.

The company is also undertaking a number of projects such as recycling of waste into organic fertilizer.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Member of Parliament of Korley Klottey, said it was time residents took up the responsibility of ensuring a clean environment by properly disposing of their refuse instead of dumping them into drains.

She commended Jekora for the initiative, especially by providing a truck for refuse collection and registering shop owners to minimize the indiscriminate dumping of waste.

Mr Victor Acquaye, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, advised the community members to practice healthy living by observing

environmental cleanliness.

GNA