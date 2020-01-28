news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA

Apagya (Ash), Jan. 28, GNA – Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, has stressed the need for adequate investment in the health sector to keep the country’s population healthy and productive, in order to achieve the Ghana beyond aid and universal health coverage agenda.

He said attaining the Ghana beyond aid agenda required a healthy population who were economically productive and were prepared to use their skills, expertise and physical abilities to contribute to the national development agenda.

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate a 30-bed health facility for the people of Apagya in the Afigya-Kwabre South District, Dr Nsiah Asare pointed out that, achieving the Ghana beyond aid was the responsibility of all able bodied citizens.

The GH¢1,450.000.00 facility was constructed by the Methodist Health Services to provide quality healthcare delivery services to the people in the community and its environs.

“Government remains resolved in its quest to move the country beyond aid. Achieving Ghana beyond aid and universal health coverage is, however, not only a government responsibility, it is the responsibility of all of us and we all need to come together and get it done.

Indeed, we have a duty as individuals, communities and churches to do what we can do and that, we should not cry for help if we can help ourselves,” he told the gathering, which included the clergy, traditional rulers, health professionals and community members.

Dr Nsiah-Asare said Ghana could no longer rely on the goodwill of the developed world or philanthropists, but on its own efforts and scarce resources.

He said without the readiness to undertake special efforts towards the wellbeing and common good, the country’s quest to achieve universal health coverage and the government agenda of Ghana beyond aid and alleviation of poverty could not become a reality.

Dr Nsiah-Asare praised the zeal and commitment of the Methodist Church to complement the effort of government to provide health infrastructure to improve access and quality of care to the people, especially those in rural communities.

He charged health workers to guard against unethical conducts and behaviours that tended to drive away clients from patronizing services at health facilities.

Mr Joseph Atta Amankwaa, Chief Executive Officer of Methodist Hospitals, said the second phase of the facility would include the construction of a two-storey complex to be used for medical, surgical and pediatric wards.

