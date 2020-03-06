news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, March 06, GNA - The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it would soon announce the results of another suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on Thursday as investigation is already underway.

Dr Badu Sarkodie, the Director for Public Health at the GHS, revealed this in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday.

The latest suspected case involves, a lady who arrived in the country recently from New Jersey in the United States. The patient is however, being held at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, whilst investigation is underway.

This is the second time in two months that the facility has recorded a suspected case. The first two suspected cases recorded earlier tested negative.

This new patient reported sick at the KBTH, but doctors at the time did not think it was a possible case of coronavirus.

However, later in the day, her temperature shot up to about 40 degrees Celsius, and she started showing other signs associated with the fast-spreading COVID-19, the GHS said.

According to reports the lady passed the mandatory checks on the thermal screens at Kotoka International Airport because she was on pain medications.

Doctors explain that when a person is on pain medications their temperature is suppressed.

The thermal screens are meant to detect high body temperatures associated with persons with a possible coronavirus infection and other diseases.

Dr Sarkodie said the GHS have not had any report concerning Doctors panicking upon receiving the suspected case, but would look into the claim as they have been trained to handle such cases.

He said officials were doing everything possible to enhance preparedness to prevent an outbreak and thus urged Ghanaians not to panic.

He advised that people continue to adhere to the safety measures put in place for prevention.

