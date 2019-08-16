news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 16, GNA – Inmates and officers of the Kumasi Central Prison have benefited from a health screening exercise organised by RockCare Clinic, a private medical facility in Kumasi.

A team of workers from RockCare led by its Chief Executive, Dr. Festus Opoku, screened hundreds of inmates of Hepatitis B and other medical conditions free of charge.

Beneficiaries who tested positive were given medication while those who tested negative were vaccinated against the viral disease.

The team also checked their blood pressure, blood groups, sugar levels and provided ultrasound scan services as well.

Additionally, the clinic also donated several cartons of its new product on the market, Alkamin Natural Mineral Water to the facility.

Dr. Opoku said the exercise formed part of the clinic’s outreach programme for the vulnerable in society as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He said his outfit had always supported the underprivileged, saying that, the welfare of prison inmates was the collective responsibility of all well-meaning Ghanaians.

“We shall continue to support the marginalised in society as a health facility by addressing their basic health needs”, he stated.

Superintendent of Prison (SOP) Cephas Sewornu, the Head of the Prison Infirmary, applauded the clinic for the exercise, which he said was critical to the health of the inmates considering huge numbers.

He said because of the overcrowding in the facility, the inmates were prone to various diseases, hence, such health interventions was critical to their health.

GNA