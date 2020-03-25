news, story, article

By Regina Benneh/Fawzia Seidu, GNA

Sunyani, March 25, GNA - A Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP) Johann Nii Narh Nartey, has appealed to Government to include the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) in the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

DSP Nartey, the Public Relations Officer of the Sunyani Central Prison Command made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News (GNA) in Sunyani, stating inmates and staff were at a very high risk to contract the disease because no PPE had yet been provided to protect them.

He said considering the overcrowding condition at the prison cells, an outbreak of the COVID-19 would be disastrous because the prison designed with a capacity of 450 inmates, is currently housing 886 inmates.

DSP Nartey said preventing the outbreak of the disease in a location like the Sunyani Central Prison is highly dangerous, especially without PPE and therefore pleaded with authorities to consider the GPS in the distribution of equipment and other necessary logistics in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

He said the Command had placed Veronica buckets and soaps at vantage points for personnel, inmates and visitors to wash their hands regularly to prevent any infection.

DSP Nartey announced the Command had again reserved a cell to isolate any inmate who would show any symptom of the COVID-19 to contain and prevent spread of the disease.

He said the disease was posing occupational hazard to the personnel of the Service because they could easily be infected and also infect the members of their families and communities.

DSP Nartey said the inmates were aware of the COVID-19 and were periodically educated against the fear and panic about it.

He appealed to philanthropists and benevolent organisations to assist the Command with enough PPE to save the inmates and the officers from being infected by the Coronavirus

