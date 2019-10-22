news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Kpando (V/R), Oct. 22, GNA - The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Holy Ghost Temple in Fafraha of the Greater Accra Region has donated one baby incubator and a phototherapy unit to the Prosper D. K Bani Mother and Baby Unit of the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando, Volta Region.

The donation forms part of the Church's social intervention programmes, especially in the health and education sectors.

Mr. Ato Hazel, a Deacon of the Holy Ghost Temple who presented the items on behalf of the congregation under the leadership of Reverend Christopher Yaw Annor, said ICGC was making similar donations to hospitals in all 16 regions.

He said the number of preventable neonatal deaths was a major concern for the church and "we call for a national campaign on preventing neonatal deaths resulting from the absence of incubators".

Most Reverend Father Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Catholic Bishop of Ho Diocese, who received the items on behalf of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to ICGC and promised that good care would be given to the equipment.

Mr Emmanuel Hanson Torde, Hospital Administrator of Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital told the Ghana News Agency(GNA) that the Mother and Baby Unit of the Hospital needed a total of GH¢52,000.00 to provide the immediate needs of the Unit for it to function well.

He said the Unit also needed 20 babies' cots estimated at GH¢20,000.00, five mothers' beds with side lockers at GH¢15,000.00 and a radiant warmer at GH¢17,000.00 and appealed to the public for support.

GNA