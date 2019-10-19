news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 19, GNA – Dr Adelaide Maria Ansah Ofei, a Presidential Aspirant for the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has appealed to delegates of the Association to vote for her to ensure a formidable and united Association.

“I am for unity, my vision is to bring about a robust, unified Association that believes in the contribution of every nurse in Ghana, and will value what everybody will bring on board so that at the end of the day every nurse will feel appreciated.”

She said if members of the Association who formed the majority of the population of the health care system were united, the GRNMA would be able to fight and make their living conditions better.

Dr Ofei who is a lecturer at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, at the University of Ghana, Legon, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Region, as part of her strategies to reach out to delegates and members of the Association with her campaign message.

According to her, the welfare of nurses and midwives was of paramount importance and if voted as President of the Association, she would ensure effective management of the assets the Association acquired over the years.

Dr Ofei said she would work to ensure “Accountability and transparency, frequent auditing and make the outcome available so that members will know how their monies are used.”

She said nurses and midwives needed training programmes to renew their Professional Identification Numbers (PIN) every year, and gave the assurance that her administration, if voted as President, would ensure that periodic training programmes were organised for members of the Association.

She noted that such trainings, which would be facilitated by members of the GRNMA, would not only afford them the opportunity to renew their PINs, but would boost their knowledge and expose them to changing trends in the nursing and midwifery profession.

Dr Ofei said as part of her plans for the Association if given the nod, she would among other plans, advocate and pursue the restoration of tax exemptions on imported vehicles for the nurses and midwives which were abolished some time ago.

“All these things I am talking about, I have timelines to make sure that at least at the end of my tenure if I’m not able to do them, I can be held accountable,” she said.

The Presidency position of the Association’s National Executive election scheduled for November 2019, is being contested by Dr Ofei and Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, while the First Vice President’s position is between Mr Kwame Adinkra Amo and Mr Samuel Alagkora Akolgo.

Mr Daniel Attah-Tuffour and Mr Anthony Agamba are eying the Second Vice Presidency Position.

The position of the General Secretary is contested by Mr Reuben Aren-Eng Azie and Mr David Tenkorang-Twum, Mr Michael Narh, Madam Mabel Kissiwah Asafo and Mr Anthony Sopaal are contesting for the Assistant General Secretary’s position, Mr Joseph Wolimmor Krampah and Mr Douglas Adu-Fokuo are both eying the Public Relations Officer (PRO) position.

Mr Philimon Gyapong and Madam Rejoice Afi Ocloo are seeking the Assistant PRO position; Mr Tirah Haruna, Madam Ohenewah Yeboah and Mr Moses Rebertso Anyigba are going for the National Treasurer position, while the Assistant National Treasurer position is contested between Madam Haphsheitu Yahaya and Madam Irene Mensah-Jacobs.

GNA