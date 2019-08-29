news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege, Aug. 29, GNA - More people have been diagnosed with hypertension and anaemia at the newly opened Sege Poly Clinic in the Ada West District.



Three hundred and forty cases account for each of the conditions while Malaria, the hitherto usual cause of mortality in Ghana, accounted for 201 cases and at a distant forth, according to records filed between July 31 and August 15 2019, at the Polyclinic.

Doctor Seli Deh, Ada West District Director of Health, told the Ghana News Agency that the conditions and diseases diagnosed included skin infections, diabetes, worms infection, rheumatism, dog bits and vaginal discharge.

She said no case of mortality had been recordered at the Polyclinic.

The two month old modern facility which was among the five newly sited poly clinics in the Greater Accra Region, initiated by the Ghanaian and Austrian governments, was highly patronized by community members.

"The newly opened poly clinic was drawing patients frm Ningo Prampram, Ada East, North and South Tongu Districts as well," she said.

According to her, "We have recruited staff from the three sub districts which are Bornikorpe, Anyamam and Sege health centres and the regional health directorate has also posted staff to help. So far, the work of staff is on point despite the stress that 'overtime work' may bring about."

She said," Generally, Out Patients Department (OPD), maternity, children, male, female wards and other units are performing well because whatever equipment or drug needed are available."

