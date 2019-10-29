news, story, article

By Charles Chedar, GNA



Wa, Oct. 29, GNA - Hundreds of youth at the weekend took part in a health walk on the streets of Wa as part of activities marking the National Youth week.



The participants, dressed in white outfits and with accompanying music, walked about seven kilometres throughout the city and climaxed the event with aerobics at the Wa Jubilee Park.

The week-long celebration was on the theme: "Ghana beyond aid; the youth factor".

The Upper West Regional Acting Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Archibald Donkoh explained that, the week-long celebration was to recognise the youth who exhibited exemplary leadership and contributed in the development of various areas of endeavors and assess the progress of youth development.

Mr Donkoh described the youth as the engine of the nation, hence the need to put measures in place to promote active youth participation in decision making at all levels.

"A lot of the achievement attained in Ghana is as a result of the immense contributions of young people, as the major labour force to the forward movement of our nation", he indicated.

He urged stakeholders to attach seriousness to youth development issues and initiate impact driven youth intervention that will culminate in empowering and development of the youth.

