Koforidua, Feb. 11, GNA - The Association of Health Service Administrators (AHSA) has commended government for the efforts so far put in place in preventing spread of any incidence of the coronavirus in the country.



However, the Association asked the Ministry of Health should ensure that all frontline staff and Emergency Departments/Units at all levels of health care to provide with adequate logistics to enable them deal with the threat.

This was contained in a press release issued by the AHSA at the end of its national executive committee meeting at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The release urged government to ensure that the Ghana Immigration Service, Port Health Authorities and other relevant Institutions to intensify surveillance at all approved entry points as well as all other possible entry points into the country.

The release called on the Ministry of Health to ensure that all District Hospitals and District Health Directorates heightened surveillance and emergency preparedness.

The Association called for the intensification of public education about the virus to create awareness so that any suspected case could be reported early for prompt intervention.

As a medium to long term measure, the Association suggested to government to consider the establishment of specialized centers for the treatment of highly infectious diseases such as the coronavirus and Ebola.

The Association also commended government for the injection of 307 ambulances into the health system to strengthen the existing emergency response service in the health sector.

The Association urged the government to ensure that the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have functional ambulance stations in their respective MMDAs.

It also called on government to ensure that the Ambulance Stations were well resourced and equipped by the assemblies to respond to emergencies.

The Association urged the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to ensure that the ambulances were regularly maintained in order to prevent them from breaking down.

It also called on the NAS to sensitise the people in the communities to know the specific use of the ambulances to avoid the misuse of the ambulances as hearses to convey dead bodies.

It urged the government to institute measures to check prank calls to the Call Centers to ensure their efficient functioning and called on the NAS to come out with standard charges to cater for fuel for implementation across the country to prevent the EMTs from using their discretions to determine fuel charges to be paid by already distressed relatives of clients.

The Association advised government to help maintain the standard of ambulance service in the country by putting in place a plan for the provision of 50 ambulances annually.

GNA