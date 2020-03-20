news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), March 20, GNA – Members of the Hohoe Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) have visited a COVID-19 case management centre in Ho to ascertain its preparedness to managing suspected or confirmed cases in the Municipality.

The centre has two wards each for males and females, nurses’ room, a temporary laboratory and washrooms for patients and nurses.

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who led heads of security agencies in the Municipality to tour the facility, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a room out of the four was already available to handle any case, while work was progressing on other aspects of the centre.

He said the Assembly also engaged the security services to form taskforces to enforce directives regarding social gatherings and activities, while there were teams to educate the public on the pandemic.

The MCE urged the public to follow instructions and also adhere to measures targeted at curbing the novel coronavirus spread.

Dr Pius Mensah, the Medical Superintendent of Hohoe Municipal Hospital and Acting Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services said the Directorate liaised with the Customs and Immigration Services at the Wli Border with health staff to screen passengers.

He said the Health Directorate had started training health workers, adding that more training sessions would be organised for them subsequently.

GNA