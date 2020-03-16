news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), March 16, GNA – The Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region has been designated as a case management centre to deal with coronavirus cases in the country.

Other centres in the Region are in Aflao and Ho.

Dr. Pius Mensah, the Acting Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services, made this known in Hohoe during a Public Health Emergency Committee Meeting to discuss the Municipality's coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

The Committee as part of its preparedness plans would engage the hospitality industry in Hohoe, refurbish and fully equip the case management centre, give training and special training to health workers and acquire protective logistics for case management.

Dr. Mensah who also made a presentation on coronavirus, cautioned the public against information on cures for the virus and urged them to adhere to measures put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

Mr. Emmanuel Yawlui, the Hohoe Municipal Environmental Health Officer, called on the citizenry to regularised hand washing to enhance personal hygiene, since it was one way of preventing a lot of sanitation related diseases.

Professor Paul Amuna, Dean of School of Public Health, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) called on the Assembly to renovate and refurbish the case management centre to make it effective.

He pledged the University’s continued support to the Health Directorate for effective campaign.

GNA