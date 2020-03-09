news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, March 09, GNA - The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has begun digital operations, which literally describes its activities as paperless by eliminating almost all human interfaces of its dealings with its publics.

Dr John Tampuori, acting Chief Executive Officer of HTH, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency stating that the exercise starts Monday, March 9, 2020.

He added that in-patients and theatre operations would however continue to use folders.

He said management has installed its fibre-optic network, acquired additional computers and surface-pro equipment to fully go folderless as part of measures to strengthen its information management systems.

Dr Tampuori said training was underway for staff, users of these equipment with the HTH deploying more than 150 desktop computers, some 23 laptops and three servers to the various workstations for efficiency of the exercise.

He said management had invested heavily in its digitisation exercise to ensure privacy, continuity of care and easy access and prompt processing of National Health Insurance operations.

He said to beef up security of the Hospital, management had installed a total of 37 CCTV cameras across the entire hospital area to monitor its daily activities.

The acting CEO said softwares have been procured to facilitate proper monitoring of the Hospital's finances through interfacing its administration and management system with the National Investment Bank Financial systems for the collection of revenue in an expedited manner.

Dr Tampuori said a total of GH¢234,865.00 was invested to improve on ICT services, all from the hospital's internally generated funds.

GNA