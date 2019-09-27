news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo/Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, Sep. 27, GNA – Hope For Future Generations (HFFG), a Non-governmental Organisation has trained some youth and media practitioners in Tamale on how to report on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights of adolescents.

The training sought to sensitise participants on the need for adolescents to enjoy their sexual rights without abuse and how to make information of abuses public, by taking the consent of victims into consideration.

Persons from law and sexual right related institutions educated participants on the legal aspects of the SRHR needs of young people, as well as the norms and traditions of society that are attached to the needs.

The programme formed part of the NGO's five-year project named “Get Up Speak Up” (GUSO), which was implemented by the Ghana SRHR Alliance, aimed at helping all young people enjoy their SRHR in a productive, equal and healthy society.

Mr Attah-Effah Badu, the Communications Officer of HFFG, said young people needed more education on their sexual rights and the importance of protected sex in order to enable them to reduce possible contraction of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and infections (STDIs).

He indicated that young people ought to be informed more on protection than abstinence, because they were unable to abstain from sex at an early age whereas the laws of the country mandated them to do so at a given age.

He admonished members of the public to give special attention to the sexual needs of people with disabilities in society, and said most of them were vulnerable in matters of Sexuality.

DSP Emmanuel Horlutu, the Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) said it was not a crime for young people to demand their SRHR, because they had the backing of the law and added that it was not guarantee for them to be abused sexually, indicating that persons found guilty of sexual abuses never went Scott free if reported.

He advised parents and religious leaders to desist from withdrawing rape and defilement cases from courts and receiving money as compensation, indicating that no amount of compensation was enough to cover up the trauma and effect victims of such abuses faced in future.

GNA