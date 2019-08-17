news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) has called for the active involvement of the youth in the planning, development and implementation of HIV intervention programmes.



This, it said, was because over 30 per cent of all new Human Immune Virus (HIV) infections globally are estimated to occur among young persons between the ages of 15 and 25.

It said according to the National HIV/AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP), there were 2,062 new HIV infections among the adolescent in Ghana in 2018.

However, the 2014 Ghana Demographic Health Survey states that knowledge about HIV prevention among young people within this age group stood at 22.15 per cent, it said in a release copied the Ghana News Agency.

Speaking at a two-day strategic meeting held for 30 young HIV advocates drawn from the Eastern, Ashanti, Central and Greater Accra Regions, Mrs Cecilia Senoo, the Executive Director of HFFG, said it is imperative for youth focused interventions to be prioritized in order to help reduce HIV infections, especially among the youth.

“Many HIV interventions are looking at the general population. In as much as this is good, we believe special interventions should be tailored to suit the needs of young people, especially those living with disabilities, and HIV,” she said.

The meeting, organised by the NGO under the Global Fund NFM2 and the Community Systems Strengthening Project, was aimed at empowering the youth to serve as leaders in the planning and executing HIV interventions in the country.

Mrs Senoo said “to end the HIV epidemic as a country by 2030 requires that no one must be left behind. Young people need HIV testing services that are accessible and appropriate. Those living with HIV need treatment, care, support and positive prevention services.

“HFFG is an organization with the youth at heart, that is why we are building their capacity to a level where they can make meaningful contribution to the national response for HIV and AIDS.”

Mrs Senoo called on government to fast-track the implementation of the Ghana AIDS Fund as this would increase Ghana’s domestic resources for HIV and AIDS interventions and address the country’s co-financing obligations.

Ms Linda Mafu, Head of Political and Civil Advocacy Department at the Global Fund, Geneva, said the organization was working to raise funds from partners and domestic resources to support people living with HIV, Tuberculosis and malaria.

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) is a non-governmental organization focused on empowering women and the youth.

GNA