Cape Coast, March 25, GNA - Health & Safety Group Africa (HESAG Africa), Ghana’s premiere health and safety think-tank has implored employers to provide adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to employees to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

It said while the pandemic unfolded causing more havoc, the health and safety of workers especially front-line health workers must be of utmost priority.

These were contained in a statement issued and signed by its Director of Communications, Mr Kingsley Nana Buadu and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

The Group noted that when the workers were well equipped, they would feel secured to give off their best in such difficult times.

While commending the government of Ghana for the bold steps and initiatives taken to combat the COVI-19 pandemic, it called for extra efforts to secure the safety of Ghanaian workers.

The statement further recommended to employers to institute flexible working terms for employees, adding that workers who could work from home must be allowed to do so while necessary steps were taken to safeguard employees who were required to be physically present at work.

It further further urged the government to lockdown affected cities while security at the border towns must be strengthened to reduce the spread of the virus to other parts of the country.

The Group further encouraged the general public to remain calm and be vigilant in practicing personal hygiene and adhering to health protocols announced by the WHO and the Ghana Health Service.

Ghana has so far recorded 68 confirmed cases of the COVID-019 with two deaths and no recoveries.

GNA