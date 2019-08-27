news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - Dr Afia Owusu Sekyere, Medical Director of the Herbal Intervention Clinic, has called on the public to desist from self-medication and seek early medical attention anytime they fell ill.

She said diseases detected early cost less in treatment and could be treated early without any complications.

Dr Sekyere made the call when the clinic held free medical screening for the people of Madina and its environs.

Some of the diseases screened were blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis ‘B’ testing and counselling and breast screening.

Dr Sekyere said the aim of the clinic is to offer free medical care to as many communities as possible and also see that people living with hypertension and diabetes were supported.

She said the clinic, which opened about 37 years ago, offers similar support in many communities and would continue in that regard as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

Dr Sekyere advised them to desist from taking fatty foods and rather take in more fruits and vegetables.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the clinic for their support and called for frequent free screening.

GNA