By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 21, GNA – The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions branch of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) on Friday held a cleanup exercise in the Sunyani Municipal Hospital (SMH) to climax its year's week celebration.

The Union members together with the Hospital Administrator swept the hospital yard and also cleared all the weeds in the surroundings.

The theme for the year’s celebration was: "Organizing for better pensions from 2020 and beyond, a time to make a difference".

Ms Isabella Patience Goka, acting Regional Industrial Relations Officer of the Union in an interviewed with the Ghana News Agency, said the event was aimed at highlighting some of the major challenges of the union members.

She said unfair placement of some members on the Single Spine Salary Structure, non-implementation of Laboratory Policies and poor working conditions are some of the major challenges facing the union.

Ms Goka said many experienced union members have left the profession because of the situation and this has affected quality health care delivery in the country.

She called on government to address their concerns and motivate with meaningful packages to stay on job.

Ms Goka said the life of health workers becomes so miserable on pension and called on government to increase their pension lump sums by 31 per cent; adding that there is the need to pay all the delayed allowances of the members.

She urged the public to ensure clean and hygienic environment for their communities and the nation.

Mr Elvis Joe Eshun, Sunyani Municipal Hospital Administrator, commended the Union for the initiative in cleaning the hospital’s premises.

