By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Feb. 10, GNA - The Association of Health Service Administrators (AHSA) has urged government to ensure the Ghana Immigration Service, Port Health Authorities and other relevant institutions intensify surveillance at all the country’s entry points.

A release issued by the AHSA at the end of its National Executive Committee Meeting at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region called on the Ministry of Health to ensure that all district hospitals and health directorates heightened surveillance and emergency preparedness.

The release came in the wake of the new Coronavirus, a respiratory virus that had killed more than 900 people, with the Government taking steps to prevent its outbreak in Ghana.

It said the Ministry of Health should ensure that all frontline staff and Emergency Departments/Units at all levels of health care were provided with adequate logistics to enable them to deal with the threat.

It said public education on the virus needed to be intensified so as to report any suspected case early for prompt intervention.

The Association commended the Government for providing 307 ambulances into the health system to strengthen the existing emergency response service.

It urged the Government to ensure that the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had functional and well equipped ambulance stations to respond to emergencies.

The Association urged the National Ambulance Service to maintain the ambulances regularly to increase their lifespan.

GNA