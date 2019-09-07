news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 07, GNA - The Central Regional branch of the Health Sector Workers Union (HSWU) has kick-started its annual week celebration with a cleanup exercise at the Ewim Polyclinic in Cape Coast.

The members desilted choked gutters, weeded bushy surroundings and cleared the rubbish around the Polyclnic.

This year’s weeklong celebration is on the theme:”Organising for Better Pension from 2020 and Beyond, a Time to Make a Difference”.

Mr John Paateri Konibe, the Regional Industrial Relations Officer of the HSWU, expressed delight about the enthusiasm with which members participated in the exercise, indicating that their priority as health workers was to ensure cleanliness and the well-being of people.

“As a Union, we must ensure that people’s well-being are upheld at all times and must take cleanliness as a priority,” he added.

Similar exercises would be organised regularly at health facilities within the Region to promote good hygiene.

Mr Konibe urged Ghanaians to be conscious of personal hygiene in order to stem the outbreak of communicable diseases.

He entreated other staffs who were not members of the Union to join saying; “Unionism is the first democratic protection that any worker can have in his life, it’s like your work insurance”.

He urged members to use the celebration to do a retrospective analysis of the successes and challenges and forge forward for a common good.

Dr Papa Yaw Ohene Adjei, the Cleanup Coordinator at the Polyclinic, complained about the encroachment of the Polyclinic’s land by traders and drivers who constantly litter the area.

He called on the authorities to relocate the lorry station near the hospital.

Activities for the week include radio talks, sensitisation and education on the theme, which would be climaxed with a national symposium.

GNA