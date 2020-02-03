news, story, article

Accra, Feb 3, GNA – The Chinese Government will make every effort to ensure the health and safety of foreigners in the country, Mr Shi Ting Wang, Ghana’s Ambassador to China has assured.



"We hope our Ghanaian friends would believe in the Chinese Government and people, who are making every effort to ensure the health and safety of each and every foreigner," the Chinese Ambassador underlined, in Accra, when he updated the media on China's efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic in the Asian country.

He said to better control the epidemic, on January 21, 2020, the Chinese Government called on people outside Wuhan city, the epicenter of the epidemic, not to visit the city and also advised citizens against leaving the city to prevent it from spreading to other areas.

Ghanaian students in Wuhan city and Hubei Province, he said, would receive timely and quality medical treatment, if there was any suspected illness.

"I would like to take this opportunity to assure the Ghanaian public...that there are designated and back-up hospitals for the treatment of the pneumonia caused by coronavirus in Wuhan and other places in China, and an effective response programme has been formulated.

If there is a suspected illness, the person can contact the local medical institution as soon as possible to seek and receive treatment in time."

The Ghana Embassy in China, he said, was collaborating with the host nation to ensure the safety of the Ghanaian community and urged them to contact hotline numbers +8618612959040 and +8618612084232 once any Ghanaian was quarantined and the status was confirmed as pneumonia caused by coronavirus.

“The Chinese Government has pledged efforts to sustain continuous supply of necessities to coronavirus-stricken areas, with the National Development and Reform Commission arranging daily transport of vegetables, cooking oil, rice and flour to Wuhan.

“It has assured other countries there is no need to panic as the WHO has not recommended hasty evacuation of foreigners; however, it will provide the necessary assistance and facilitation for those who have requested to evacuate their nationals from the country”.

GNA